Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation (MOFA) Embassies and Missions Overseas

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 18 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation wishes to advise the general public that owing to reports of the COVID-19 in some jurisdictions which host our missions, the Ministry has decided to implement measures to protect our missions, staff and personnel.

The work of our missions will continue but all staff have been instructed to work from home until further notice.Missions’ staff can still be reached using the established telephone numbers and email addresses available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website at foreign.gov.kn.

X