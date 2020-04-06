Ministry Of Health Aims To Reduce Intensity Of COVID-19 Outbreak By Slowing Down Transmission Rate

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 05, 2020 (SKNIS)

The strategy of the Ministry of Health at this time is to reduce the intensity of the outbreak and to slow down the increase in the number of cases as much as possible, says Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, during a press briefing held on April 05.

“We intend to achieve this through early identification of cases,” said Dr. Laws, noting that the cases will be isolated and appropriately managed.She stated that the ministry intends to continue aggressive contact tracing.

“The contacts will be automatically placed into quarantine and along with the social distancing measures we have employed,” said Dr. Laws.The chief medical officer said that the ultimate goal of the suppression strategy is the interruption of transmission of the virus.

There are 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with zero deaths in St. Kitts and Nevis. To date 183 persons have been tested with 10 confirmed positive, 114 confirmed negative, and 59 results pending.

There are currently 34 persons quarantined in a government facility, while 215 persons are quarantined at home.Ten persons are in isolation. To date 249 persons have been released from quarantine.

Of the ten confirmed cases seven are symptom free and recovering. One has mild symptoms and continue to improve. The other two are hospitalized in Nevis, but stable.