Ministry of Health confirms case #41

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 16 2021 (SKNVIBES)

THE Ministry of Health disclosed that the Federation had indeed confirmed its 41st case of the Coronavirus when a sample returned positive over the weekend.

Though not many details have been provided by local health officials, the Ministry revealed that as of Saturday, February 13, 2021, the Federation confirmed one additional case of the disease.The person, who is a national, landed in the Federation on January 30, 2021 from the United States of America and, as per the usual protocols, has since been in quarantine at one of the COVID-19 certified hotels.

Health officials have duly notified the patient who has since moved to isolation.“This additional case brings the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 41 with 29 cases for St. Kitts and 12 cases for Nevis. Please note that 39 cases have fully recovered with zero deaths. There are now two (2) active cases. T

READ MORE>>