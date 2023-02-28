Ministry of Health continues data-driven improvements to Health Sector

The Ministry of Health in St. Kitts and Nevis is committed to transforming health care in the Federation. To this end, a thorough needs assessment and staff consultation has been undertaken. The Ministry has now embarked on a series of improvements designed to better serve the public.

The triage system at the Outpatient Department has been improved. The Ministry has introduced a new system; in which retired nurses will assist in the triage process at the Outpatient Department. This enhancement reduces patients’ waiting time and fulfills the goal of making sure that patients’ always have access to the best professional care.

The Ministry of Health’s transformation efforts also includes the strategic and data-driven redeployment of nursing staff. By analyzing complaints, policy and health care data, the Ministry is able to determine where the greatest needs for health care services exist and to strategically deploy staff. This initiative is aimed at ensuring that nursing staff are effectively deployed based on the specific needs of each department at the J.N.F. General Hospital.