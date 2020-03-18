Ministry of Health debunks false claims about confirmed case of COVID-19 in our Federation

Basseterre St.Kitts March 17 2020 (SKNVIBES)
The Office of the Chief Medical Officer wishes to advise the people of St. Kitts and Nevis that as at 5:00 pm, Tuesday, March 17th 2020 there have been NO CONFIRMED CASES of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Country.The Federal Ministry of Health has been made privy to social media messages which suggest that a confirmed case of COVID-19 has been identified. This is absolutely false, and should be condemned for what it is. It is a malicious and mischievous attempt to mislead, and to create heightened levels of anxiety and fear among our people.