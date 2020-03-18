Ministry of Health debunks false claims about confirmed case of COVID-19 in our Federation

Basseterre St.Kitts March 17 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Office of the Chief Medical Officer wishes to advise the people of St. Kitts and Nevis that as at 5:00 pm, Tuesday, March 17th 2020 there have been NO CONFIRMED CASES of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Country.The Federal Ministry of Health has been made privy to social media messages which suggest that a confirmed case of COVID-19 has been identified. This is absolutely false, and should be condemned for what it is. It is a malicious and mischievous attempt to mislead, and to create heightened levels of anxiety and fear among our people.

It is for reasons such as these repeated acts of deception that the Federal Ministry of Health continues to stress the following in all of our communications to our citizens and residents:

(1) beware of the abundance of propaganda being heavily peddled on social media; and

(2) rely only on official sources for information on COVID-19. The Federal Ministry of Health remains the only authorised State agency for information on COVID-19.