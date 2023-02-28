Ministry of Health engages local firm for Customer Service Training

The Ministry of Health has engaged local firm Training Assets to administer customer service training to its employees. Providing high-quality customer service to the public is paramount in delivering quality health care, and the Ministry believes that this training will be an important step in improving the overall patient experience throughout the ministry.

Training Assets, known for its expertise in customer service training, will provide comprehensive training to all Ministry employees across the Federation. Principle and Lead Corporate Trainer Mrs. Delcia-Bradley-King has been in the corporate training field since 1992. She has earned a reputation as a dynamic trainer whose energetic delivery style and creative workshop designs captivate her participants and stimulate them to participate in their learning experience actively.