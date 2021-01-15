Ministry of Health holds capacity building project for the prevention and control of metabolic diseases

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 14, 2021 (SKNIS)

On January 14, the Ministry of Health engaged in a sensitization meeting of the Capacity Building Project for the Prevention and Control of Metabolic Diseases.According to information from the Minister of Health, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, as part of the ministry’s mandate to reduce the morbidity and mortality rates associated with NCDs, it continues to strengthen all areas of data collection and controls to decrease NCDs.

She said that the outputs expected include to 1) Assist in planning effective integrated care strategies and practices on prevention and control of metabolic chronic diseases; 2) strengthen the care capacity for metabolic chronic diseases at medical institutions and; 3) enhance the self-management ability of community residents for metabolic syndrome.

In attendance at the meeting were the Minister of Health, the Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Delores Stapleton-Harris; Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws; Ms. Kerry Tuckett, Director of Institutional Nursing Services; Mrs. Sandra Lestrade Caines, Assistant Director of Institutional Nursing Services; Dr. Keisha Liddie, Director of Community Health Services; Davida Irish, Coordinator of Community Nursing Services; Mrs. Rhonda Lowry-Robinson, Deputy Coordinator of Community Nursing Services; Dr. Bichara Sahely, Medical Internist; Dr. Dwayne Archibald, Medical Officer at JNF General Hospital; Dr. Marissa Carty, NCD Coordinator of Health Promotion Unit in the Ministry of Health; Mrs. Latoya Duncan, Nutrition Surveillance Officer in the Ministry of Health; William Chen, Project Manager; and Novelia Rawlins-Nwosu, Project Coordinator.