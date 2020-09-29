Ministry of National Security reminds employers of work permit procedures

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 28, 2020 (SKNIS)

Non-nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis desirous of working in the Federation require a permit to do so. Against this backdrop, the Ministry of National Security is reminding employers of work permit procedures.

A release from the Secretariat of the Ministry of National Security touched briefly on the Immigration Act.“As per Section 17 of the Immigration Act, an application for a work permit can only be made for a specialized position while the applicant resides outside of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The release further stated that the position must be advertised.“The position must first be advertised in the local media for three consecutive weeks. Additionally, the employer must also show that they have consulted with the Labour Department and provide evidence of trying to fill the vacant post locally. Proof of advertising and evidence from the Labour Department must be submitted with the work permit application.”

Important to note, work permits are non-transferable.“A work permit cannot be transferred from one employer to another. If the work permit is rescinded [withdrawn], the employee may be asked to leave the Federation. A subsequent application can then be made but not while the prospective employee is in the Federation.”

Request for renewal of a work permit must be made no later than two weeks before the expiration of the current work permit.