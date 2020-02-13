Ministry of Public Infrastructure moves to address water shortages in Shadwell and other areas

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 13, 2020 (SKNIS)

Minister of Public Infrastructure, Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, said that his ministry will commission a well in Shadwell. In his presentation to Parliament on February 12, Minister Liburd said that in “this era of climate variability and resultant rainfall deficit, we are having challenges.”

He added that “in spite of those challenges, Mr. Speaker, we have moved to provide water especially in the St. Peter’s area.”According to the minister, the well in Shadwell is expected to “provide in excess of 400,000 gallons of water.”“We trust and hope that that will eliminate any problems of shortages (of water) in that area,”.
Additionally, Minister Liburd said that his ministry has decided to use alternative sources of water supply such as constructing a desalination plant.  “Over two-thirds of the earth’s surface is covered with water Mr. Speaker, but we have been very slow to recognise that and very slow to use that source,”.“We are moving towards reverse osmosis or desalination Mr. Speaker, and again [constituency] number eight will be the first beneficiary with the desalination plant over in Keys, Canada, and in Nevis,”.

 

