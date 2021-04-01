Ministry of Social Development & Gender Affairs launches Website

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 31, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Persons in need of information on the Ministry of Social Development & Gender Affairs will soon be able to obtain it from a central source, as the Ministry is set to launch its website on April 1st, 2021.The website, which can be accessed at www.socialdevelopment.gov.kn, will provide a comprehensive overview of the Ministry, including its eight (8) Departments and available services therein, contact information, as well as project details, photos, and official publications, such as the Ministry’s quarterly Newsletter, Community Corner.

The site is expected to be updated regularly with current information and will serve as an important resource for the general public, including prospective clients, students, and citizens living abroad – to learn about the Ministry and its functions and activities. The site would also assist the public in reaching the Ministry’s Departments and staff to make inquiries and access services.

READ MORE>>