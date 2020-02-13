Ministry of Social Development in Nevis gifts prison band new equipment

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 12, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Rehabilitation Group Impression (RGI) Band at Her Majesty’s Prison now has one new drum set and an amplifier gifted to them by the Ministry of Social Development in Nevis. The move was part of the Ministry’s mandate to transform lives. At a brief Handing Over Ceremony held at Her Majesty’s Prison on February 06, 2020, Minister of Social Development, Eric Evelyn, accompanied by Assistant Secretary in the ministry, Michelle Liburd.

“We are indeed delighted that we, as a ministry, can make this presentation and we, as a ministry, can make a contribution to the transforming of lives in St. Kitts and Nevis…we are not just about touching lives, we are also about making a difference in people’s lives…” said Minister Evelyn. “We believe that persons who are here, who are inmates of Her Majesty’s Prison.