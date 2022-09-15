Ministry of Sustainable Development is fully open to addressing issues in a structured and people-focused manner

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Shezrilita (Shez) Dore-Tyson said that the Ministry has resumed its normal duties effective Wednesday, September 07, 2022, and citizens can now be at ease as the ministry is moving to address several issues in a structured and people-focused manner.

Two main areas of focus relate to land and the Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP).

Ms. Dore-Tyson said that all business relating to land including applications and administrative functions are now available. However, all lands allocated from January 01, 2022, are being reviewed and the entire process is being standardized. Speaking specifically to the issue of taking back lands, Permanent Secretary Dore said that the matter is being looked into to verify the merit of the decisions made.

“Another matter of concern is the high volume of people who are coming to the Ministry with lands that were revoked. In many cases, many of these persons paid off for the land. As to why the lands were revoked, we are not sure. Some would have paid regularly but may have faltered during COVID. And to me, that is not enough justification to revoke someone’s land. So, we are going to look at those matters and deal with them. We are going to investigate why these lands were revoked and as much as possible, we are going to rectify the situations.”