Ministry of Sustainable Development spearheads clean-up and landscaping in Independence Square

The Ministry of Sustainable Development led a cleanup and landscaping charge in the historic Independence Square on Tuesday, 18th April, 2023. This was in collaboration with the St Kitts Electricity Company and Chipeen Volunteer Center.

Sunday, 16th April was internationally recognized as Good Deeds Day and the volunteers opted to apply their “good deed” by conducting the clean-up exercise, that included pruning of the vegetation in the Square.

Permanent Secretary, Sherilita “Shez” Dore-Tyson said the staff from the different Departments within the Ministry turned up in large numbers to be a part of the global effort of showing care and kindness by completing one of the major projects.