Ministry of Tourism official urging Nevisians to understand value of island’s heritage

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 22, 2021)(SKNVIBES)

A senior officer in the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is encouraging Nevisians to understand the value of Nevis’ heritage.Mr. John Hanley, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism was at the time speaking to the Department of Information during a recent visit to Fort Charles, one of seven heritage sites under the care of the ministry.

“I want to encourage everyone to value the immense heritage treasure that we have here on the island of Nevis. I have travelled to many Caribbean nations, and in terms of what we have here on Nevis I think it far exceeds what I’ve seen on a lot of islands, and we have gotten to the point where we are doing something to preserve and showcase these sites.“Our upgrades are not only specific to Fort Charles but also, we will be doing some new upgrades to New River.

