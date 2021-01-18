Ministry of Tourism still actively pursuing the Ritz-Carlton Project

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 15, 2021 (SKNIS)

Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, said his ministry is still actively pursuing the Ritz-Carlton Project. The Ritz-Carlton has been seeking to expand within the Caribbean region.“What I can say with respect to the Ritz-Carlton is that we have been engaged with them for a very long time,” said Minister Grant during the Prime Minister’s Monthly Press Conference held at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Conference Room on January 14.

“In fact, I updated the Cabinet this week on the matter with respect to the Ritz-Carlton, and those discussions and negotiations are ongoing,” he said.“You will appreciate that the Ritz-Carlton is a huge project; it’s a project that is destined to be over some 200 million US dollars and so it is taking time,” said Minister Grant.

“Bearing in mind also that because of the pandemic, things have slowed, however, I am advised that very shortly we will be able to be in a position to come to the country and give some further details on that,” said the Minister of Tourism.The Ritz-Carlton announced in 2018 that it will develop 10 villas and 15 condominiums that are sustainable and have responsible comfort within the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC is an American multinational company that operates the luxury hotel chain known as The Ritz-Carlton.“With 100 years of history. With an unshakeable credo and corporate philosophy of un-wavering commitment to service, both in our hotels and in our communities, The Ritz-Carlton has been recognized with numerous awards for being the gold standard of hospitality,” says the website of Ritz-Carlton.