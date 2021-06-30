Ministry thanks kind supporters of Care Package Initiative

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 29, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Persons placed in isolation/quarantine are currently being assisted through the provision of care packages, coordinated by the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs. The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Mrs. Janelle Lewis-Tafari explained that “With the spread of COVID in our communities, a number of households have had to be placed in quarantine and isolation. Unlike travellers…many of the members of these households would not have been prepared to have their movements restricted. As such, many of them are unable to meet some of their needs, including their dietary needs” she said, speaking at Monday’s National Emergency Operating Centre (NEOC) briefing.

She added that a Special Committee chaired by the Ministry had therefore been put in place to provide support, including food and psychosocial assistance, for persons in isolation and quarantine, and as of June 18th over one-hundred and ninety-five (195) households had received assistance.Over the last two (2) weeks, the Ministry has also been pleased with the partnership of several community-minded persons and organizations, who have donated generously to the outreach efforts.

