Missing individuals’ cases still being probed

Basseterre,St.Kitts January 18 2021 (SKNVIBES)

IN providing an update on several incidents that occurred last year that are still under a cloud of suspicion, the Commissioner of Police, Hilroy Brandy, revealed that the cause of death for a number of individuals has been confirmed by autopsy reports, while investigations into several missing persons are still ongoing.

The Top Cop, while responding to a reporter’s query for an update on the investigation into the death of Sandra Adams of Stonefort Heights Project, reminded that it was ruled a homicide.Police, in a statement on the incident back in September, noted that upon arrival at the woman’s home they had found her unresponsive in her room with a cord wrapped about her neck.

Her body had also bore several wounds.Brandy explained that an autopsy was performed on her remains and it concluded that the wounds were deemed to be “self-inflicted”.In the case of young Customs Officer Andrew Douglas, who was found with a single gunshot wound to the head at the Customs Office in Bird Rock, CoP Brandy disclosed that the “post mortem was performed by the Resident Pathologist and his conclusion was that his injury was self-inflicted”.

