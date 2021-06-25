MISSING PERSON: Purcel Hope

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 24 2021(SKNVIBES)

MISSING PERSON

NAME: PURCEL HOPE

ALIAS: PETER, JAMES

ADDRESS: CAUNT STREET, NEWTOWN

AGE: 68 YEARS OLD

BIRTHPLACE: ST. KITTS

COMPLEXION: DARK

HAIR: BLACK AND GRAY

EYES: DARK BROWN

HEIGHT: 5’5”

BUILD: SLIM

Purcel Hope was last seen in Stapleton on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at about 7 p.m. wearing a black tam on his head, a brown shirt, green pants and no shoes.If anyone has any information with regards to the whereabouts of Purcel Hope please contact the Basseterre Police Station at 465-2241, the nearest police station or call the crime hotline at 707.

