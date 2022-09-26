kn_flag

Missing woman found dead

JUST one day after the police on Nevis formally issued a missing person bulletin for Zona Hamilton, word broke that her lifeless body was found.

The 43-year-old Barnes Ghaut resident was last seen around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21 along Government Road in Charlestown wearing a brown blouse, a plaid skirt with blue, brown, green and red stripes along with black sneakers.

In a short statement yesterday (Sept. 25), police confirmed that the “body of Zona Hamilton who was reported missing was found this morning in the area where she was last seen”.

