Mixed fortunes for #6 teams in Constituency Number Seven Domino League

Basseterre, St.Kitts, August 17, 2020 (SKNIS)

The two teams from Constituency Number Six taking part in the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League, on Sunday evening August 16 had mixed fortunes in the eight segment of play in the first round of the league.Defending champions Parsons Domino Club, and Saddlers Domino Club were incidentally both playing at the Tabernacle Police Station. Parsons suffered their fourth loss this season at the hands of Mansion Domino Club who handed them a 14-10 beating.

Saddlers Domino Club who were the runners up last year behind their sister team Parsons, handed down the harshest punishment to an opposing team this season when they obliterated a hapless Giants Domino Club through a 13-0 thrashing. No one understands why Giants who have only won only one game have sunk that low as to not even win a single point.After a surprise loss in the seventh segment of play, Phillips Domino Club bounced back on Sunday when they stopped Unstoppable Domino Club 13-11 at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux. Also at the same venue, Tabernacle Domino Club beat Molineux Domino Club 13-9.

Phillips and Tabernacle are the front runners each having won seven games from the eight outings in the first round of the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League. They each have 39 points, but based on the scoring rate; Tabernacle is ahead as it would have accumulated more six points from individual games than Phillips.In other games on Sunday evening, at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project, former champions Lodge Domino Club beat Sylvers Domino Club 14-4, and Christchurch Domino Club beat Small Corner Bar Domino Club 13-10. At the neighbouring Cuban Bar, former champions Unity Patriots Domino Club beat Guinness Domino Club 13-5.

Points standing at the end of the eight segment of play in the first round are: Tabernacle 39; Phillips 39; Unity Patriots 35; Lodge 32; Saddlers 29; Mansion 29; Christchurch 28; Unstoppable 28; Parsons 26; Small Corner Bar 15; Guinness 13; Molineux 11; Sylvers 8; and Giants 6.Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League which is the longest running such league in the Federation, is sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

The ninth segment of play in the first round of the 25th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League will take place on Tuesday August 18 at three venues – Tabernacle Police Station, Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux, and the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project. All games start at 7:00 pm.Frontrunners Tabernacle will meet the lowly placed Sylvers at the Tabernacle Police Station. The second game at the same venue will feature defending champions Parsons who will come up against Small Corner Bar.

The Lodge Community centre will host three games, but due to Covid-19 protocols being observed, one of the games will be held at the neighbouring Cuban Bar. The games are Giants vs. Phillips; Mansion vs. Unity Patriots; and Lodge vs. Christchurch.The last two games will be at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux. These will be Molineux vs. Saddlers; and Unstoppable vs. Guinness.