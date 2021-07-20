Month of Literacy planned in celebration of SKN Authors

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 19, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) is pleased to inform the general public that the High Commission of St. Kitts and Nevis in London has embarked on an initiative to showcase nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis who are published authors.The August 2021 month-long activity dubbed ‘Month of Literacy’ will see the use of the London High Commission’s social media and other platforms to feature the published literary works of sons and daughters of the St. Kitts-Nevis soil.

One of the objectives of this enterprise is to highlight the scholarly achievements of nationals in the area of written word. It is also hoped that this venture will inspire other nationals to write, tell and publish their stories.The Ministry is delighted to invite published authors from St. Kitts and Nevis to participate in this activity by submitting the following for the attention of the Minister-Counselor, The High Commission of St. Kitts and Nevis, 10 Kensington Court, London, W8 5DL, United Kingdom by Friday, 30th July, 2021

