Monthly salaried Government employees, pensioners and Poverty Alleviation stipend beneficiaries will be paid Monday, April 20th to facilitate their shopping

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 17 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Monthly salaried employees and pensioners of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will be paid their monthly salaries and pensions on Monday, April 20th instead of on Friday, April 24th, 2020. The monthly payment to beneficiaries of the Government’s Poverty Alleviation Programme will also be made on Monday, April 20th.

The Ministry of Finance has been directed by the Cabinet to arrange for the processing and payment of the monthly salaries, pensions and $500 poverty alleviation stipends to take place this coming Monday, to correspond with the start of the assigned shopping period next week.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris wishes to express his gratitude to the Human Resource Department and the Accountant General’s Office for ensuring that the Government’s payments are made in a timely manner.

During his address to the nation on Wednesday, April 15th – in which he announced an Emergency Sitting of the National Assembly would be held today, Friday, at 10:00am to debate and pass a Resolution that would extend the State of Emergency set to expire tomorrow, Saturday, April 18th – the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis said: “Four days will be made available for you, if you must leave your home, but the Shelter-in-Place Regulations will still be in force.”