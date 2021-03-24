More GS-OAS-SEDI-DHDEE-PAEC Scholarships available

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 22, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to inform the general public of the availability of partial academic scholarship opportunities through a programme at the Organization of American States (OAS). This scholarship programme will be directly associated with “Formato Educativo,” a Spanish Business School that has successfully developed Postgraduate programmes in various fields over the last ten (10) years. The programme will cater for studies at the Master’s level in an online setting and will be administered in Spanish.

The programme will cover 66% of the costs associated with tuition, but students will be expected to cover all additional costs not covered by the scholarship. The application process must be completed online at https://www.formatoedu.com/becas-oea/.

