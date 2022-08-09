More than 12,000 persons on Nevis eligible to vote in August 5th General Elections

Twelve thousand, nine hundred and eighteen persons on Nevis are eligible to vote in the August 05, 2022 National Assembly Election, according to Mr. Elvin Bailey, Supervisor of Elections.

In an update issued August 02, Mr. Bailey informed that 6,669 persons are eligible to vote in Nevis 9- the parishes of St. John’s and St. Paul’s; 1, 845 in Nevis 10 – the parish of St. George’s; and 4,404 in Nevis 11- the parishes of St. Thomas’ and St. James’.

This marks an increase in the number of voters in all three constituencies on Nevis compared to the June 05, 2020 general elections. In 2020, 6,497 persons were eligible to vote in Nevis 9; 1,774 in Nevis 10; and 3,618 in Nevis 11.

Three political parties have nominated candidates to contest Friday’s election – the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) whose symbol is the hammer, the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) whose symbol is the bottle, and a new party the Moral Restoration Movement (MRM), assigned the spade as its symbol.

The CCM presently holds all three federal seats in Nevis in Premier Hon. Mark Brantley in Nevis 9, Hon. Eric Evelyn in Nevis 10, and Deputy Premier Hon. Alexis Jeffers in Nevis 11.