More than 300 MUA students anxious to travel to Nevis, says university official

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 14, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Dr. Ralph Crum, Dean of the Medical University of the Americas (MUA) says more than 300 of its students are anxious for the borders of St. Kitts and Nevis to reopen to attend university on Nevis.Speaking with the Department of Information, Dr. Crum said prior to the onset of COVID-19 in St. Kitts and Nevis in March 2020, the MUA had approximately 230 to 250 students living on Nevis. Due to the pandemic, the students, primarily from the United States of America and Canada.

“This Fall we have increased our student numbers by 90, so we now have over 300 students. So we’re looking at trying to recover over 300 students to bring them back to the island of Nevis.“They are all eagerly waiting for the borders to reopen and resumption of commercial flights, and we are all working on how to deal with quarantine security, feeding, housing issues with them.

