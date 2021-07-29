More than two thousand applications received for assistance under the Income Support Programme

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 28, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

On the Tuesday, July 27 edition of Leadership Programme, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, revealed that some two thousand, two hundred and nine (2,209) applications were received by the Ministry of Finance for relief support through the Government’s Income Support Programme.

“During these difficult times, we will continue to look after those in need. I am pleased to report that the second stimulus package is being rolled out nicely. As of yesterday, 2,209 applications for income support have been received by the Ministry of Finance and are now being processed,” Prime Minister Harris said on the virtual programme. Under this initiative, persons who remain unemployed since March 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic will be provided $1,000 per month, for three months. This was introduced by Prime Minister Harris earlier this month, along with a slate of other measures, as part of his Government’s second stimulus package designed to bring much needed relief to persons still affected by the pandemic.

READ MORE>>