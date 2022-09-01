Motorcyclist killed in traffic accident

A probe has been launched to determine the exact cause of a traffic accident on Friday (Aug. 26), which resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.

Police have given the name of the deceased at 23-year-old Shakeel Marsham of Godwin Ghaut and that the accident occurred in Halfway Tree.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident involved motorcycle PA9083 which was owned and driven by Marsham of Godwin Ghaut, motor bus PA3155 owned by Tesroy Greene of Halfway Tree which was parked along the island main road, and motor truck PA793 owned by Alphonso Isaac of Middle Island and was driven by Joseph Clarke of Lime Kiln Project.

According to a police statement, around 5:35 p.m on the day in question, while PA9083 was travelling towards Sandy Point direction and PA793 was travelling towards Old Road direction, As both vehicles got into the vicinity of Mr. Greene’s Workshop in Halfway Tree, the driver of PA9083 collided with the front of PA3155 and fell between PA9083 and PA793.