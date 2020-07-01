Motorcyclist suffers serious hand injuries in Cayon accident

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 30 2020 (SKNVIBES)

A traffic accident that occurred in Cayon on Sunday (June 28) has left a motorcyclist hospitalised with serious injuries to one of his hands.

In a statement today (June 30), police said the incident occurred at about 1:00 p.m. and had involved motorcycle PB 5364, which is owned and was being ridden by Esroy Mills of Cayon; and motorcar PA 4070, which is owned by Adrian Rodrigues and was being driven by Aston Richards of Cayon.
Circumstances surrounding the accident are that Richards had moved off from a parked position and was heading in the direction of Basseterre direction, while Mills was heading in the opposite direction when the two vehicles collided.

