Move ahead to a stronger, safer future with Team Unity advises PM Harris

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 4 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Unity of purpose was vividly on display Wednesday evening June 3 when the eleven candidates on the Dream Team of the St. Kitts and Nevis’ Governing Team Unity appeared on the Stronger, Safer Future virtual public meeting at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort.Team Unity leader and Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris took time to thank all the candidates, starting with the three from Nevis and advised the general public that for the country to move ahead to stranger, safer future, they must vote the Team Unity.

After calling out the names of the candidates from Nevis, Prime Minister Harris thanked them “for coming down tonight to share the platform for a stronger and safer St. Kitts and Nevis.” Turning to the Team Unity Candidates from St. Kitts, he said: “I want to salute all eight candidates on the island of St. Kitts for offering themselves on the 5th of June.

