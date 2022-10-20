Movies filmed on Nevis to launch at international content trade show in Cannes

Two movies by MSR Media, filmed on the island of Nevis, are scheduled to launch at the MIPMarkets MIPCOM Cannes, an international content trade show currently underway in France.

“Something good is happening in Nevis,” cites Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley as he welcomed the news. He pointed out that the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is making a serious effort at developing a film industry as part of its post-Covid recovery strategy, and extended gratitude to MSR Media for its excellent partnership.

“We welcome the excellent news of various films being produced in Nevis. This industry is increasingly important to the economy of Nevis and we continue to partner with MSR Media to grow this sector while also encouraging other film companies to consider Nevis for their film-making needs.”