MSR Media begins casting Nevisians for the movie ‘One Year Off’ Inbox

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 05, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

MSR Media, the production company filming ‘One Year Off’ on the island of Nevis, has issued a casting call to select Nevisians for various roles in the movie.The comedy film, the first of a two-movie production deal between MSR Media and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is set to begin production within the next few weeks. Several locals have already been hired for the pre-production process.

Speaking with the Department of Information on February 5, Nevis Premier, Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration, Foreign Investment and Tourism encouraged locals to take up the opportunity to be part of this historic venture and earn some money.“I’m encouraging locals both here in Nevis and in St. Kitts to take advantage of the opportunities that this presents, both for acting, those who have the acting bug, but also of course they will be hiring additional people to assist with various roles during this filming period which ought to extend until May.

