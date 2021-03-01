MSR Media begins filming of movies on Nevis

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis February 26 2021 (SKNVIBES)

FILMING of ‘One year off’ has begun on Nevis and the producers have announced their willingness to do six movies on the island, outside of the two they have agreed upon with the Nevis Island Administration.

During a walk through of the set yesterday (Feb. 25) afternoon, MSR Media Producer Philippe Martinez announced that the UK-based film company is looking to undertake the remaining films on the island.Martinez told reporters that he and the Government spoke before last Christmas of the vision for a film industry on the island, which he deemed as an exciting vision to lead the charge in that area.

“….sometimes politicians don’t see the bigger picture of the film industry!” exclaimed Martinez.Publicity of the filmed destination is one of the benefits within the industry, announced Martinez, who gave Premier Mark Brantley a guided tour of the live filming.

