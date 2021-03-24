MSR Media filming pumping millions into local economy…says PM Harris

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 23 2021 (SKNVIBES)

WITH the filming of their first movie set to ‘rap’ this week, it has been revealed that the MSR Media Group has pumped millions of dollars into the local economy since the arrival of the cast and crew.

That disclosure came from Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, who noted that the filming has also created more opportunities and jobs for the people in St. Kitts and Nevis. “I understand that in terms of contribution to the economy that every four months you will be injecting about US$1 million in our economy,” Prime Minister Harris announced.

In terms case of Nevis, it was revealed by Premier Mark Brantley at a recent press conference that the crew has booked villas and rooms until the end of the year and rented vehicles for the same period, among other initiatives that are creating economic activity for the island and the broader Federation. While addressing reporters on Sunday (Mar. 21), Dr. Harris explained that the film industry in the Federation has received a boost, noting that “we are witnessing the birth of a new industry for the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis”.

