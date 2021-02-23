MSR Media officially launches Acting Academy on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 22, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

MSR Media International, the UK-based film and television production company set to film the comedy ‘One Year Off’ on Nevis, has officially launched an Acting Academy to train local aspiring actors.The Acting Academy, which commences February 22, 2021, will be conducted under the guidance of MSR Media Chief, Producer, Director, Mr. Philippe Martinez and assisted by Mr. Winston Crooke, Acting Coach.

Speaking with the Department of Information, Mr. Martinez said the training offered at the Academy will help locals interested in acting to gain experience that would increase their marketability for future films. “The Acting Academy will provide training and support for its attendees, giving them the skills required to become part of the talent pool for roles in our future films.

