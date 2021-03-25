MSR Media to begin filming a second movie on Nevis in April

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS March 24, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

The efforts of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) to launch a film industry on Nevis continues to pay dividends as MSR Media has announced April 15, 2021 as the start date to begin filming a second successive movie on the island.Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism and Foreign Investment in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) welcomed the news.

“I am excited that MSR Media has completed its first film here on Nevis and is due to start its second film shortly. This is consistent with the commitment made by MSR Media to my government as we work together to diversify the Nevis economy and create a film industry for the island of Nevis and the wider Federation,” he said during an interview with the Department of Information on March 24, 2021.

