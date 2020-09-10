MUA donates 100,000 face masks to Ministry of Health on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 08, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The Medical University of the Americas (MUA) has donated 100,000 disposable face masks to the Ministry of Health on Nevis.During a handing over ceremony at the Emergency Operations Centre at Long Point on September 08, 2020, Dr. Ralph Crum, Dean of the MUA, said his institution recognized there is an ongoing need for disposable masks, and the university wanted to assist the people of Nevis in the fight against COVID-19.

“It’s my pleasure to represent our company in this donation to the Nevis government and Ministry of Health of disposable masks because there’s nobody that has too many. I know they will all go to good use.“We as physicians and as a surgeon, wear them every day. We understand their utility. People need to understand that we need to protect ourselves and each other.

