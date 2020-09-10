MUA donates 100,000 face masks to Ministry of Health on Nevis

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 08, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The Medical University of the Americas (MUA) has donated 100,000 disposable face masks to the Ministry of Health on Nevis.During a handing over ceremony at the Emergency Operations Centre at Long Point on September 08, 2020, Dr. Ralph Crum, Dean of the MUA, said his institution recognized there is an ongoing need for disposable masks, and the university wanted to assist the people of Nevis in the fight against COVID-19.

“It’s my pleasure to represent our company in this donation to the Nevis government and Ministry of Health of disposable masks because there’s nobody that has too many. I know they will all go to good use.“We as physicians and as a surgeon, wear them every day.  We understand their utility. People need to understand that we need to protect ourselves and each other.

READ MORE>>

 

Leave a Replay

Recent Posts

inSKN.com is the premier information portal for St. Kitts and Nevis. Offering ongoing content lreating to news, events, business and more in the Federation of St. Kitts Nevis.

News

Recent Posts

Resources

© 2019 All rights reserved

Twitter Facebook Youtube Instagram
X