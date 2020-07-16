Much Could Be Accomplished When Everyone Works Towards The Same Goal, Says PM Harris

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 15, 2020 (SKNIS)

As the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis works to build a stronger and safer future that the people deserve, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said that much could be accomplished when everyone works towards the same goal.

“I do believe that working together, we can confront our problems and our difficulties, find solutions to our problems and unleash our best efforts to the task of nation-building, said Prime Minister Harris, during the July 14 edition of ‘Leadership Matters’, a virtual forum series. “The stronger future we deliver will involve a healthy productive people advancing the task of nation-building through their engagement at work, at home, at play and in every area of socio-economic activity.”

Dr. Harris said that building a stronger and safer future must include building a stronger economy that will redound to the benefit of the people.“A strong economy, of course, must produce jobs for our people who are willing and able to work. A strong economy grows at a consistent level year on year in and it provides an opportunity for our people. A strong economy provides goods and services and it creates low to moderate inflation. A strong economy is fueled by the right fiscal and monetary policies,” he said. “Our stimulus package is the output of very strong fiscal management and discipline.”

Of special mention was the collaborative efforts of the people regarding adhering to the COVID-19 measures in St. Kitts and Nevis.“Our successful efforts to minimize the consequences of COVID-19 on our health sector is testament to what can happen when an all-of-society approach is adopted. Together we succeeded in avoiding deaths, in avoiding the overwhelming of our health systems and the containment for some 70 plus days or at least five incubation periods – the best record I am advised in the OECS and within the region,” said the prime minister.