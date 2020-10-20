Narine’s bowling action given all-clear by IPL Committee

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 19 2020 (SKNVIBES)

AFTER being placed on a warning list for suspected illegal bowling action, Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies spinner Sunil Narine has been given the all-clear to continue bowling.

The announcement was made yesterday (Oct. 18) in the United Arab Emirates, where the Indian Premier League is being played. After an extensive review, following a request from his franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders, Narine was deemed to be cleared.According to the IPL, “Sunil Narine, the Kolkata Knight Riders player, has been cleared by the IPL’s Suspect Bowling Action Committee.”

Narine was reported for bowling with a Suspected Illegal Bowling Action during his team’s Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab at Abu Dhabi on October 10, IPL said.Following the report, Narine was placed on the IPL Warning List.

