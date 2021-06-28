NASPA increases security procedures at all ports

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 27 2021(SKNVIBES)

The Nevis Air & Sea Ports Authority (NASPA), in light of the recent developments regarding the spread of COVID-19 in the Federation, has implemented a series of new protocols at all ports.

The following procedures will be implemented effective Sunday June 27th 2021 :

1. All scheduled passenger ferry operations will be discontinued at the Charlestown Port until Monday, July 12th, 2021 .

2. All essential passenger travel will be directed to the Oualie Water Taxi Facility commencing Sunday 27th, June 2021 to Monday 12th July 2021 in the first instance.

a. Charter services will be allowed for essential travel once approved by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSKNPF) and the NASPA.

3. All essential travelers must provide documentation identifying them as essential personnel in the form of a written permission from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force which can be obtained at www.police.kn.

4. Cargo operations will continue between islands only on a schedule approved by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and the NASPA.

a. Operations at Sea Bridge must also be pre-approved by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and NASPA.

