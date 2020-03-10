NASPA takes proactive measures in light of COVID-19

NASPA Long Point Nevis (March 09th, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

In an effort to continue our preemptive measures and to fortify our ports on the island from the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority, in conjunction with the St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department-Nevis Division and the St. Kitts and Nevis Immigration Department-Nevis Division, have implemented a series of initiatives to prevent and combat the possible spreading of the COVID-19.

Operations Manager at the Vance W Amory International Airport (VAIA), Micahail Manners outlined the initiatives undertaken by the NASPA. “The major points of entry for Nevis are the VAIA and the Charlestown Port. For persons to use the Oualie Port, they would have had to use the Robert Llewelyn Bradshaw International Airport.