National Assembly Meets On Thursday, August 13

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 10, 2020 (SKNIS)

Notice has been given for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Thursday 13th August 2020, at 10:00 am. The Order Paper will be disseminated later.

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com

Copies of Bills can be found on the website (sknis.kn) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under the section: Parliament

