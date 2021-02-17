National Backyard Garden Competition is special topic on Working for You on Wednesday, February 17

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 16, 2021 (SKNIS)

Officials from the Ministries of Agriculture and Tourism will be featured on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.The special guests will be Mr. Kyle Flanders, Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture; Mrs. Shaline Welcome-Lewis, Community Tourism Officer in the Ministry of Tourism; and Mrs. Therez Ambrose-Versailles, Tourism Research Officer.

The tripartite panel will discuss the National Backyard Garden Competition, which is a collaborative project between the Ministries of Agriculture and Tourism. The project aims to encourage the development of backyard gardens, increasing the awareness of healthy eating and the provision of fresh and safe vegetables for domestic consumption, as well as promoting the beautification of citizens’ homes and communities.Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity Administration.

