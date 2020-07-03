National Carnival Committee gets new boss

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 2 2020 (SKNVIBES)

MINISTER OF CULTURE, Hon. Jonel Powell has returned Shannon Hawley as Chairperson of the National Carnival Committee.

This is the second time that she will be at the helm of the Carnival, with the first being in 2011.She will be replacing outgoing Chairman Noah Mills.

Hawley is no stranger to the cultural festivities, as she has been described as someone who frequently participates in Mas.

Minister Powell said Hawley now has the task of leading an initiative to build on the past successes of recent years.The Minister announced that he had appointed Hawley to serve as Carnival Chairman from July 2020, following a series of discussions and careful evaluation on the way forward.