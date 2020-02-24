National consultative process to inform development of CARICOM 2020 Strategic Plan off to a Successful Start

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 22, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

On Tuesday, January 11, 2020, Saint Lucia was the first CARICOM Member State to convene broad-based national consultations, which are being coordinated by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat across the Caribbean Community to inform the development of the Results-Focused Community Strategic Plan from 2020. The consultations brought together a wide range of stakeholders from the public, private, and the not-for-profit sectors including the Youth.

Participants’ engagement and participation in rich discussions demonstrated their deep interest in CARICOM, as they made valuable recommendations and proposals on a range of issues and priorities relating to the regional integration and development agendas.The national consultations are designed to facilitate the inclusive and active participation of a range of Community Stakeholders.