The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis through its Ministry of Ecclesiastical and Faith-Based Affairs in collaboration with the church community invites all persons to participate in the National Day of Prayer on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Churches will be opened, a mobile prayer unit will cover our communities, and prayer sessions will be held throughout the Federation. A special service of prayer, worship and exaltation will run continuously from 8 a.m. with a grand climax at 7 p.m. at the Rivers of Living Water Christian Centre at the Lime Kiln Commercial Development.