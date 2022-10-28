kn_flag

National Energy Stakeholder Consultations come to an end

The Government of St Kitts and Nevis through the Ministries of Environment, Energy and Climate Action has brought down the curtains on four days of engagements with regional and local stakeholders.

The talks began on Sunday 23rd October with Minister of Environment and Climate Action, The Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke and Minister of Energy and Utilities, the Hon. Konris Maynard and their Permanent Secretaries, Sharon Rattan and Daryll Lloyd, who met with representatives from the Caribbean Center for Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency (CCREEE), the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), the St Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC) and Nevis Electricity Company Ltd (NEVLEC) to propose the way forward to manage a resilient energy sector in St. Kitts and Nevis.Minister Clarke said the partnership between the Ministries of Energy and Environment will concretize the approach to renewable energy, and energy security, in addition to energy for the most vulnerable.

