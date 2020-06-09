National Hero, Sir Kennedy Simmonds, congratulates PM Harris and Team Unity on their landslide election victory

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 8 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The first Prime Minister of St. Christopher and Nevis, Dr. the Rt. Excellent and Rt. Honourable Sir Kennedy A. Simmonds has become the latest prominent figure to add his own words of commendation to Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and the Team Unity coalition after the landslide victory in the Friday, June 05 General Elections.

“I also extend heartiest congratulations to you and your hard-working, and dedicated Team Unity colleagues on your historic landslide victory at the polls. It is clear to me that the people of St. Kitts and Nevis have responded with amazing clarity to the magnificent performance of the Team Unity Administration in its first term,” Sir Kennedy said in his congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Harris.