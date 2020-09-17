National Heroes celebrated in St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre,St.Kitts September 16 2020 (SKNVIBES)

PRIME MINISTER Dr. Timothy Harris has joined the rest of the Federation in recognising the efforts and energy of St. Kitts and Nevis’ National Heroes, on a day specifically designated for them.

At a ceremony held this morning (Sept. 16) at the Heroes Park on the outskirts of Central Basseterre, Dr. Harris reminded that the National Honours Act honours individuals recognised to have made the greatest contribution to the advancement of the country.These the five individuals: The Right Excellent Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, the Federation’s First Premier; former Premier and Chief Minister, the Right Excellent Sir Caleb Azariah Paul Southwell; the first Premier of Nevis.

While acknowledging that the five men are no different from the ordinary citizens, PM Harris noted that they “have been exalted above the rest of the citizenry because of their extraordinary contributions and sacrifices for the advancement of the cause of an independent St. Kitts and Nevis; lifted onto the shoulders of those who would have worked with and for them”.

