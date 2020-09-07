National Housing Corporation engages general public with information about its work

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 04, 2020 (SKNIS)

As part of the National Housing Corporation’s (NHC) 24th anniversary, the institution has embarked upon an initiative to keep the general public further actively engaged and informed on the work of the organization.“For the whole of this year, you can expect to hear much more about the work of the National Housing Corporation, the impact it has on the general public, especially in those who are indigent and poor. During the year, we will have events that will engage the public so that we can keep alive, in the minds of all those especially those who are still waiting to be served by NHC – that we at NHC do things and approve standards,” said Minister with Responsibility for Human Settlement, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, during his September 02 appearance on ‘Working for You.’

Minister Hamilton indicated that on September 01 every year NHC celebrates its birth, noting that although this year is the 24th anniversary of the organization, “truly and specifically speaking, we have embarked upon a journey – the 25th Jubilee year of the NHC.”

The Minister of Human Settlement reflected on NHC’s motto “Raising Standards.’“Throughout this year we want to show that we are raising the standards and the quality of lives of the individuals and families in the Federation, well particularly in St. Kitts because Nevis has its own operations,” he said.

The National Housing Corporation (NHC) was incorporated in 1996 after being renamed from the Central Housing Authority (CHA). NHC was created by an Act of Parliament in 1997 for “adding and improving” the existing supply of houses and enhancing the usefulness of the funds of the Corporation by promoting greater efficiency in the housing sector.