National Hurricane Center warns of three impending Tropical Storms

Basseterre,St.Kitts September 10 2020 (SKNVIBES)

TROPICAL Storms Paulette and Rene have formed and are currently churning out in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean, with further development predicted in the coming days.

The two developments will be followed by a third that is expected to have a 70 percent chance of formation.That is the statement which came out of the National Hurricane Center on Tuesday (Sept. 8), where it was explained that Tropical Storm Paulette is moving toward the northwest near 6 mph (9 km/h) and should continue in that motion with a faster forward speed on Tuesday, then move west-northwestward on Wednesday through Friday.

Though the storm is packing maximum sustained winds near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gust and further strengthening is forecast, it is not expected to impact the Leeward Islands.Forecasters predict a level of weakening between today and tomorrow.Meantime, all eyes are currently on Rene, which is traveling behind Paulette and is packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

